WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY24 guidance at $5.00-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.300 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.3 %

WD-40 stock opened at $214.02 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $182.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.58.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at WD-40

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.