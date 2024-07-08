Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 487 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BERY opened at $58.01 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

