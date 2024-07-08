Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) in the last few weeks:

7/2/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $380.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $424.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $400.00 to $393.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $432.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $422.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $386.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.60 and its 200 day moving average is $318.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $396.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

