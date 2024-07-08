WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 51.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $164,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $154.46 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

