West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $322.56 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

