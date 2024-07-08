Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Workday worth $128,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,162 shares of company stock valued at $87,128,156. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $227.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.