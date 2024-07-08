Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.23 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $72.23 million and $41.73 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,537,606 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 148,291,779.4712094. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.48335962 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3330 active market(s) with $26,358,457.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

