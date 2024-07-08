Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

