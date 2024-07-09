10,369 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

