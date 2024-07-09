1,055 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in IDEX by 4,080.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,789,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in IDEX by 6,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

