10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 322,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

