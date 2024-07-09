11,424 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 275,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 405.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,096,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 451,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 366,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janus International Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
