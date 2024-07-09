1,176 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 19,044.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in WEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 0.8 %

WEX stock opened at $178.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.49 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

