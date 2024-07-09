1,354 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after buying an additional 113,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

