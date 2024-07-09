135,590 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

