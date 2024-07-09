15,512 Shares in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,512 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 706,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 94,133 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

