1,631 Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $3,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $244.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.98.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

