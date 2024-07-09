1,925 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,094. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

