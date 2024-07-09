2,371 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $262,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 348,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

