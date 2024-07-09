35,088 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.64. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

