3,527 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 162,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

