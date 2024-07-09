3,835 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 81.8% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

