50,000 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Gevo alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Gevo by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gevo

Gevo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.