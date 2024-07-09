924 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

ALX stock opened at $224.74 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $237.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

