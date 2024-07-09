Abeona Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

