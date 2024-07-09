ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ABVX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

ABVX stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

