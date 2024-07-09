Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,455 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

XOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

