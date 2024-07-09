Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $558.89. The stock had a trading volume of 606,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $559.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

