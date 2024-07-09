Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 31,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,206,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADIL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

