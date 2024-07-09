Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 31,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,206,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
