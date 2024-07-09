AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $28,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 1.2 %

ACM opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -926.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

