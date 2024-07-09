AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 170,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,569. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACM

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.