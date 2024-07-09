Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.69. 596,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

