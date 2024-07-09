Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.87% from the stock’s current price.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,210. Albemarle has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.