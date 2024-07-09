Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Up 3%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79. 1,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 45,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

