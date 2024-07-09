Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 38,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of AOS opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

