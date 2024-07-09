Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 8,510 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $235.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day moving average is $207.49.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

