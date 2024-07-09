Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Amcor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amcor by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 197,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 60.0% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 225,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amcor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

