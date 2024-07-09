Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,602,000 after buying an additional 191,957 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Victory Capital by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 152,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,702,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

VCTR opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

