Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.41 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,415,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

