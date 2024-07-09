Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 34,204 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.31. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,268 shares of company stock worth $49,646,896. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

