Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 358,712 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.5 %

ASO stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.