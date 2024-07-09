Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 239 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 246,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

