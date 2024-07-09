Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $192.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $192.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.