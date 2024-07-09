Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 51,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 97,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802,449. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $192.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

