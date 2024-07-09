Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

