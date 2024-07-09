Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.