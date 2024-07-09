Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 59.4% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 205,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 2,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

