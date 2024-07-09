Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

