Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $235.00. The company traded as high as $200.43 and last traded at $199.99. Approximately 9,503,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,511,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.29.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 43,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,083,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,281,798,000 after buying an additional 1,016,651 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

