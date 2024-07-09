Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,565 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,344,000 after buying an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after buying an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,292,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ambev by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.22.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

